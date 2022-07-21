Man indicted in rape of 10-year-old Columbus girl who traveled to Indiana for abortion

According to court records, 27-year-old Gerson Fuentes is facing two felony counts of rape.

OHIO, USA — A man accused of impregnating a 10-year-old Columbus girl who then traveled to Indiana for an abortion has been indicted by a Franklin County grand jury.

Fuentes was arrested on July 12 following an investigation that began back on June 22.

A detective with the Columbus Division of Police testified during Fuentes’ initial arraignment that they received a report from Franklin County Children Services from a parent who said her daughter, who was 9 years old at the time, was raped and became pregnant.

The detective added that the victim underwent a medical abortion in Indianapolis on June 30. A document from the Indiana Department of Health says she was 10 at the time of the abortion.

According to police, the victim identified Fuentes as the person who raped her. Investigators questioned Fuentes at police headquarters where he confessed to raping the victim on at least two occasions.

Fuentes is being held in the Franklin County Jail on a $2 million bond.

A source connected to the investigation told 10TV that Fuentes is not in the country lawfully.

The victim’s story of traveling out of state for the abortion made headlines following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.