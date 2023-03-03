Records: Columbus man accused of dragging woman by her hair while holding ax during house inspection

Anthony Marigiotti is charged with kidnapping and harassment with a bodily substance.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police arrested a Columbus man who allegedly dragged a woman down the street by her hair during a house inspection Thursday morning.

Franklin County Municipal Court records state that a code enforcement officer with the City of Columbus was at a house in the 100 block of South Ashburton Road for an ongoing court case. 10TV confirmed through the Franklin County Auditor’s office that 36-year-old Anthony Margiotti owned the property.

Court records say that Margiotti grabbed the code enforcement officer’s shirt collar and hair and “aggressively dragged her down the street while holding an ax.”

Around 10:30 a.m., officers with the Columbus Division of Police arrived in the area after receiving a call about the alleged assault.

Margiotti was arrested shortly after officers arrived. Court records state that he turned his head and spat in one of the officer’s faces while he was patted down.