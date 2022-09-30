Columbus high school teacher indicted after admitting to taking up-skirt videos of students for last 7 years

Justin Foley, 47, is charged with 10 counts of illegal use of minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Delaware County grand jury indicted a Columbus Alternative High School teacher who admitted to taking videos of female students for the past seven years.

Justin Foley, 47, is charged with 10 counts of illegal use of minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, according to documents from the Delaware County Court of Common Pleas.

The Delaware Police Department received a tip in August from the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, according to court records.

The tip involved a Google account that was owned/operated by Foley. The account contained 46 suspected children pornography image files, several of them being teenage girls between the ages of 12-16.

Court documents state that Google produced the full account data and authorities were able to identify over 5,000 images of child abuse material and 166 video files of a voyeuristic nature.

The videos were apparently recorded in department stores around Columbus, downtown public areas, near Ohio Wesleyan University, downtown Delaware and outside of Conger Elementary School.

On Sept. 20, law enforcement interviewed Foley who admitted to downloading and transferring the images to an external hard drive and then uploading it to the Google account.

Foley also admitted to still actively producing voyeur videos in public places and while teaching at the high school, court records added.

Foley said that he had been recording “up-skirt” type videos of students at his school for the past seven years and as recent as two weeks ago.

The state has recommended a $250,000 bond for Foley in addition to no internet access, no contact with minors and GPS monitoring.

Columbus City Schools said Foley is a science/AP teacher and has been with the district since 2013. The following statement was sent to 10TV by the district: