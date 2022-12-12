Man arrested after cocaine bust on Ohio Turnpike: Troopers estimate street value at $162,000

Authorities say the cocaine was found in a hidden compartment.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio — A 32-year-old man has been arrested after authorities allegedly found 11 pounds of cocaine with a street value worth approximately $162,000 during a traffic stop in Ottawa County.

It was around 1:31 p.m. on Dec. 6 when troopers stopped a 2019 Ford Taurus for a window tint violation on the Ohio Turnpike, according to details released Monday morning.

During a probable cause search, authorities say tamper marks were observed on the dashboard.

“Further investigation revealed an after-market modification under the dashboard, which was determined to be a hidden compartment,” according to a press release.

Once the compartment was opened, authorities said they found five packaged of cocaine with United States currency.

The driver, identified as Rafael L. Patterson, of Warren, was taken to the Ottawa County Jail and charged with possession of drugs, trafficking in cocaine and hidden compartments in vehicles.

If convicted, Patterson could face up to 25 years in prison with a fine up to $50,000.

MORE HEADLINES:

Want to be among the first to know the most important local and national news? You can download the free WKYC app and get fresh updates right on your phone: Android, Apple.