16-year-old boy shot in head: Cleveland police say 1 person detained

CLEVELAND — A 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital early Monday after being shot in the head, according to the Cleveland Police Department.

Authorities say the shooting happened in the 5100 block of Stickney Avenue, which is near James Ford Rhodes High School.

The boy was in critical condition at the time he was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center, according to an official with Cleveland EMS.

One male was also detained, but police did not elaborate.

3News had a camera at the scene where a large police presence was seen investigating the situation.

No additional details were immediately available.

Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published in an unrelated shooting story on Sept. 5, 2022.