Cleveland police officer shot on city's east side; injuries 'not serious'

The exact circumstances surrounding what happened are unknown at this time.

CLEVELAND — A police officer is currently recovering after being shot on Cleveland's east side overnight.

The incident occurred overnight on East 81st street only a few blocks west of the Cleveland Clinic. The road is currently closed between Carnegie and Euclid Avenues.

Cleveland Police Patrolmen's Association President Jeff Follmer confirmed the shooting to 3News. However, he said the officer only suffered "tissue wounds" and was "not seriously injured."

Our reporters later spoke to Police Chief Calvin D. Williams, who said the officer is in stable condition at University Hospitals. Three people were taken away from the scene in handcuffs, but the exact circumstances surrounding what happened are still unknown at this time.

Ward 6 City Councilman Blaine A. Griffin issued the following statement:

"My prayers go out to the CDP Patrol Officer who was shot this morning on E.81st St.

"Once again, senseless gun violence has no place in this community. It is imperative that this individual is held accountable for his actions. If he needs some help because he is in crisis, I hope he gets it.

"I’d ask the community to allow the investigation to take place. I look forward to a transparent and thorough investigation.

"I am thankful that this officer is going to be alright. I hope that this Officer and all of the Men and Women of the Cleveland Division of Police know that myself and this community appreciates their service. We all wish this officer a speedy recovery.

"Thank you to you and your family for your dedication to the residents of Ward 6 and the City of Cleveland."