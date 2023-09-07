Cleveland Police: Nine people shot on West 6th Street downtown

At least nine people were shot on W. 6th St. in downtown Cleveland early Sunday morning.

CLEVELAND — At least nine people were shot on West 6th Street in downtown Cleveland early Sunday morning, Cleveland Police confirmed to 3News.

According to police, the incident took place just prior to 2:30 a.m. at West 6th Street and Johnson Court. Police say everybody involved was taken to the hospital with non-fatal injuries.

Following the incident, the street was shut down for several hours as officers placed evidence markers and collected blood-stained clothing. Based on a preliminary investigation, police believe that a suspect opened fire toward a group of people and then fled the scene.

During a press briefing on Sunday afternoon, Mayor Justin Bibb, Police Chief Wayne Drummond, Third District Commander Robert Tucker and Cleveland EMS Commissioner Orlando Wheeler provided additional details on the situation. You can watch the entirety of that press briefing here.

During the briefing, Police Chief Drummond shared that eight of the injuries suffered during the incident were minor, while one victim suffered serious injuries. Authorities say that they are continuing to review security footage from nearby businesses.

Anybody with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Cleveland Police at 216-623-5318. Anonymous information can also be provided by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME. A reward of up to $5,000 may be available.

