Crime

Cleveland police confirm death of 16-year-old boy shot in the head near Rhodes High School

No arrests have been made as of yet.

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police has confirmed that the 16-year-old boy who was shot in the head on Monday has died.

The shooting happened in the 5100 block of Stickney Avenue, which is near James Ford Rhodes High School. The victim was found on a sidewalk with a gunshot wound to his head. He was taken by EMS to MetroHealth Medical Center and pronounced dead on Thursday. He has since been identified as Andre D. Wells of Cleveland.

Police say Andre was standing on the sidewalk with a 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl when a red and black vehicle drove past them and opened fire. The other two teens were not injured. 

Detectives have found the suspect vehicle, but no arrests have been made at this time. 

Anyone with information regarding on the shooting is asked to contact investigators at the Cleveland Division of Police at 216-623-5464. Anonymous information can be provided by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME, a cash reward of up to $5,000 may be available.

Previous Reporting:

16-year-old boy shot in head: Cleveland police say 1 person detained

