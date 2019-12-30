CLEVELAND — A Cleveland man will serve 20-25 years behind bars for shooting a UPS driver earlier this year.

Joel Parker Jr., 42, was sentenced Monday for the Oct. 1, 2019 shooting.

Parker approached the victim near E. 55th Street and Scovill Avenue, where he brandished a shotgun and demanded money. The victim handed Parker money, then locked himself in his truck when Parker demanded more.

Parker shot into the truck, striking the victim in the head, chest, arm and leg. The victim opened the door and gave more money to Parker, who then fled the scene.

The 55-year-old victim was hospitalized for trauma care.

Parker was arrested within minutes. Upon his arrest, officers found the shotgun and the stolen money, which was soaked in the victim's blood.

Parker pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery with a firearm, felonious assault with a firearm and having weapons under disability.