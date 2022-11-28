Arrest warrant issued for Cleveland man after girlfriend's body was found buried in Pennsylvania backyard

The warrant claims Anthony M. Kennedy shot 23-year-old Adrianna Taylor in the head. At this time, he remains at large from law enforcement.

CLEVELAND — An arrest warrant has been issued for a 43-year-old Cleveland man after his girlfriend's body was found buried in a backyard near Pittsburgh this past Friday.

Anthony M. Kennedy is currently charged with aggravated murder in the death of 23-year-old Adrianna Taylor, who apparently suffered a gunshot wound to the head. While the warrant was issued on Saturday, Cleveland police confirm Kennedy is not currently in custody.

Taylor's family claimed they had not heard from her since Oct. 8, and she was officially reported missing on Nov. 13. She had been living with Kennedy at their home on the 3200 block of West 98th Street in the West Boulevard neighborhood, and authorities say her vehicle had last been seen within the state of Pennsylvania before her body was eventually found in the borough of Wilkinsburg.

Officials say Kennedy had formerly lived in Pennsylvania and Taylor was buried behind a house where Kennedy's sister "either currently or recently resided within." Witnesses also alleged they saw Kennedy in the backyard at some point during the time Taylor was missing.

Cleveland court records show Kennedy was previously arrested for domestic violence in 2019. He later pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of criminal mischief and unlawful restraint and received probation as well as hundreds of dollars in fines.