Cleveland police: Reported kidnapping was 'misunderstanding between family members'

Witnesses say two men assaulted the victim near East 79th Street and St. Clair Avenue and then threw him in the trunk of a car before driving off.

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Police Department provided an update Monday morning regarding a reported kidnapping that happened Sunday on the city's east side.

"There was no cause on the abduction," police said in a statement. "The incident was a misunderstanding between family members."

Police also said the person in connection with this incident "has been located safe and unharmed."

The report first came in after a witness told authorities she saw two men assault a 17 or 18-year-old male victim near the intersection of East 79th Street and St. Clair Avenue. The suspects allegedly then threw the victim in the trunk of a gray sedan before driving off in two different cars.

