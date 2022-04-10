Cleveland police: Reported kidnapping was 'misunderstanding between family members'

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Police Department provided an update Monday morning regarding a reported kidnapping that happened Sunday on the city's east side.
"There was no cause on the abduction," police said in a statement. "The incident was a misunderstanding between family members."
Police also said the person in connection with this incident "has been located safe and unharmed."
The report first came in after a witness told authorities she saw two men assault a 17 or 18-year-old male victim near the intersection of East 79th Street and St. Clair Avenue. The suspects allegedly then threw the victim in the trunk of a gray sedan before driving off in two different cars.
