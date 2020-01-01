CLEVELAND — Cleveland's first homicide of 2020 happened just 15 minutes into the new year.

Police say officers responded to a shooting in the 5900 block of Merrill Avenue around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they found a 31-year-old woman with a gunshot wound. She was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center, where she later died.

Police arrested the woman's 38-year-old boyfriend after investigation revealed he shot her during celebratory New Year's Eve gunfire.

Police have not released the names of the suspect or victim.

The first homicide of 2020 was one of 10 shooting incidents to occur overnight, including one incident in which four people were shot outside a downtown nightclub.

