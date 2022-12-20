Cleveland Clinic doctor charged with gross sexual imposition, kidnapping

Omar Massoud was terminated by the Cleveland Clinic following an internal investigation.

CLEVELAND — Following allegations of inappropriate behavior, a Cleveland Clinic doctor has been fired and charged with multiple felonies.

Cleveland court records show that Omar Massoud of Westlake has been charged with three counts of aggravated kidnapping and three counts of gross sexual imposition. In a statement, the Cleveland Clinic said that it reported the allegations against the doctor to law enforcement and terminated him following an internal investigation.

“Cleveland Clinic is strongly committed to protecting the rights and safety of our patients, visitors and caregivers from any type of inappropriate behavior. We have processes for employees and patients to report any concerns, which are then thoroughly investigated," the Cleveland Clinic said in a statement.

"We immediately reported the accusations to the appropriate law enforcement agencies and are fully cooperating with the investigations. Following a thorough internal investigation, this physician has been terminated.

"We care deeply about patient safety and any form of misconduct is not tolerated."

Massoud previously served as the Chief of Hepatology at the Cleveland Clinic.

