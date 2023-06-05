'If you see something, say something': Fremont parks hit by vandalism, complaints of disorderly conduct

Shattered sinks and toilets, busted playground equipment and graffiti involving racial slurs are just a few of the things reported at the parks over the past weeks.

FREMONT, Ohio — Photos of a shattered sink and a busted urinal, smashed playground equipment and graffiti on various surfaces accompany a call to action from the mayor of Fremont on Monday.

It is evidence of just some of the vandalism that has occurred over the past several weeks at city parks, Fremont Mayor Danny Sanchez said in a social media post. Sanchez pleaded with the community: if you see something, say something.

"Although there are so many positive things that are happening in our city, we have to continue to address the issues that are not so positive," Sanchez said. "Unfortunately, over the past several weeks, we have experienced several reports of vandalism while also taking complaints of disorderly behavior in some of your city parks."

The vandalism at the city parks has resulted in bathrooms being locked for most hours of the day unless a scheduled event is happening, he said. Graffiti involving profanity and racial slurs has been reported on the bike trail and several other areas.

The city has also received complaints about disorderly behavior in some of the parks.

Sanchez is prepared to issue no trespassing letters to anyone who acts disorderly or doesn't follow park rules. He asked parents to remind children what is acceptable while in public, including at city parks.

The Fremont Police Department will be increasing patrols in the parks due to the issues.

Additionally, the mayor requested the public's help in monitoring the parks. If there is an emergency, you should dial 911. Otherwise, to file a report, you're asked to call the non-emergency line at 419-332-6464 and dial 0 for a dispatcher. You can also message the city of Fremont's Facebook page.

"Doing nothing is NOT an OPTION and I want to thank everyone for understanding while encouraging you to keep utilizing your parks," Sanchez said. "Help us keep your City of Fremont parks a safe and welcoming place for everyone!"

IF YOU SEE SOMETHING, SAY SOMETHING! Although there are so many positive things that are happening in our city, we have... Posted by The City of Fremont Ohio on Monday, June 5, 2023