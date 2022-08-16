Circleville mother whose 1-year-old son died after ingesting fentanyl sentenced to at least 19 years

The Pickaway County Prosecutor's Office said Brianna Roush pled guilty in the death of her 20-month-old son.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — The Circleville mother whose 1-year-old died after ingesting fentanyl earlier this year was sentenced to at least 19 years in prison on Monday.

On Jan. 16, Circleville police received a call from OhioHealth Berger Emergency Department about a child who was not breathing. His 3-year-old sibling was also brought in because of sickness and vomiting.

The 1-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital. The 3-year-old recovered and was later released to family members.

Police said an investigation uncovered that both children ingested fentanyl at the family's apartment.

The parents, Roush and Nicholas Lee, both admitted to using and selling narcotics, including fentanyl and crack cocaine.

In March, 10 Investigates discovered the boy's parents both had substance abuse issues and several run-ins with police.

Our investigation also uncovered a delay in a drug case against the boy's parents getting sent to the county prosecutor's office, leading to questions about if the system failed him.

Roush was sentenced to 11 years for the involuntary manslaughter and eight years for attempted involuntary manslaughter. Roush could serve an additional five and a half years due to the Reagan Tokes Act.