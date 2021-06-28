Man charged with murder of missing Michigan woman Jessica Fox, whose body was pulled from River Raisin in April

Christopher George Maurer, 33, of Adrian, is charged with the murder of Jessica Fox. An autopsy found Fox was strangled and her death was ruled a homicide April 10.

ADRIAN, Mich. — A man is in custody, charged with the death of a Tecumseh woman who was missing for weeks before her body was pulled from the River Raisin in April.

Christopher George Maurer, 33, of Adrian, is charged with the murder of Jessica Fox along with other charges, according to a release from the Monroe post of the Michigan State Police on Monday.

Fox, 30, was reported missing on March 22 by family members. She last was seen on March 21 in Tecumseh.

After an extensive search by Michigan State Police and other agencies, Fox's body was found in the River Raisin on April 8.

An autopsy on April 10 revealed Fox died of strangulation and her death was ruled a homicide.