Man found guilty of murder in August 2022 east Toledo homicide

Chris Berry, 20, is due back in court for sentencing on Aug. 18.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video is from earlier coverage of this incident, which originally aired on Sept. 1, 2022.

A Lucas County jury found 20-year-old Chris Berry guilty of two charges in the 2022 homicide of Corey Coley.

Berry, who was 19 at the time of the homicide, was found guilty of Murder with a Firearm Specification and Felonious Assault with Firearm Specification. He was found not guilty of Aggravated Murder and Aggravated Robbery.

Berry is due back in court for sentencing on Aug. 18 at 9 a.m.

Berry was indicted on four charges in Coley's death on Sept. 19, 2022. Authorities held Berry on a $1 million dollar bond.

Coley was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound when Toledo police arrived at the scene on Aug. 26. The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Artis Place.

Coley's death was the 36th homicide in Toledo in 2022.

