TFRD: Child shot, taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries Friday evening

The shooting happened just after 6 p.m. in the 2400 block of Airport Highway, according to Toledo Fire & Rescue Department. The child's current condition is unknown.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A child was shot in south Toledo, the Toledo Fire & Rescue Department confirmed Friday evening.

The incident occurred in the 2400 block of Airport Highway just after 6 p.m. Rescue crews arrived at the home and found the child, according to TFRD spokesperson Pvt. Sterling Rahe. The child was taken to the hospital by life squad with life-threatening injuries.

The child's gender, age and current condition are unknown, Rahe said.

WTOL 11 reporter Chase Bachman witnessed two individuals in handcuffs escorted from the house by Toledo police. Both individuals were placed into squad cars and taken away from the scene.

It is not known if either is a suspect at this time.

If you have any information on this shooting, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

LIVE: Heavy police presence in south Toledo Several units are on the scene of an incident in the 2400 block of Airport Highway. WTOL 11 reporter Chase Bachman is live on the scene. Posted by WTOL 11 on Friday, January 28, 2022

This is a developing story. We will continue to keep you updated.