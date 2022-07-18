Child rape suspect wanted by fugitive task force

Jacob Hamilton is wanted on charges of rape and gross sexual imposition involving a victim younger than 13.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — Authorities are looking for Jacob Timothy Hamilton, 43, who is wanted on sexual assault charges in Lucas County.

A Lucas County grand jury indicted Hamilton July 7 on eight counts of rape, five counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

The crimes included in the indictment took places between February, 2019 and March, 2022 in Sylvania and involved a victim younger than 13 years old, according to court records.

The U.S. Marshals Service and Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task have asked for the public's assistance in finding Hamilton, whom they believe may be in the Toledo area.

Authorities said Hamilton's past addresses are in the 400 block of Hiett Avenue in Toledo, the 3300 block of Douglas Road in Toledo and the 6000 block of Jeffrey Lane in Sylvania.

Hamilton is a white man who is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

If you have information, you can call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.