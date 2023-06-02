7-year-old found dead in central Toledo, police investigating as homicide due to neglect

Police claimed they found the child's body after receiving a call regarding a person deceased.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating the death of a 7-year-old boy as a homicide after he was found dead in a central Toledo home Friday morning.

Crews responded to the 1700 block of Freeman Street at approximately 7:31 a.m. regarding a deceased person. According to a Toledo police report, officers arrived and located the body of 7-year-old Kristopher Snyder. Police claimed the death appeared to be a homicide due to neglect.

The Lucas County Coroner's Office will perform an autopsy on Snyder.

Police did not name any suspects or make any arrests in the case.

Pending the Coroner's ruling, Snyder's death is the eighth child and 15th person to die in a homicide in Toledo in 2023.

If you have any information regarding this incident or any suspects, police ask that you call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

MORE LOCAL CRIME HEADLINES FROM WTOL 11

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.