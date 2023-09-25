TFRD: One person injured after 'altercation' in downtown Toledo's Cherry Street Mission

A Cherry Street Mission representative confirmed to WTOL 11 that the altercation happened inside the men's shelter and that "all residents are safe at this time."

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after an "altercation" inside the Cherry Street Mission in downtown Toledo Monday night, the Toledo Fire & Rescue Department told WTOL 11.

A Cherry Street Mission representative confirmed to WTOL that the altercation happened inside the men's shelter and that "all residents are safe at this time." The representative also said residential services will continue Monday night.

The mission is working with Toledo police as they investigate the altercation.

If you have information, you can call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

Stay up to date on what's happening in your community with a 24/7 live stream and on-demand content from WTOL 11+.

Our free WTOL 11+ apps are available on Roku and Firetv.

WTOL 11+ features the latest breaking news and weather, plus daily talk shows, coverage of your favorite sports teams from Locked On, fact-checking from VERIFY and the latest trending stories from Daily Blast Live.

Subscribe to WTOL 11 - https://bit.ly/32odAkM

Connect with us on social media:

Go 419 Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Go419/

WTOL 11 newsletter - /email

WTOL 11 Weather app - https://bit.ly/37i4205

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.