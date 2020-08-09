17-year-old charged in killing of Cleveland Police Detective James Skernivitz and informant

Kevin Robinson has been charged with 11 counts in the murder of Cleveland Police Detective James Skernivitz and another man on Thursday night.

A 17-year-old in Cleveland named Kevin Robinson has been charged in the killing of Cleveland Police Detective James Skernivitz and another man, Scott Dingess.

Robinson will be arraigned on Tuesday morning and has been charged with 11 counts in connection with the killings, including the following:

Aggravated murder

Murder

Aggravated robbery

Felonious assault

Skernivitz and Dingess were shot and killed at 10 p.m. on Thursday night in the area of West 65th Street and Storer Avenue.

Skernivitz, who was 53-years-old, was a 25-year veteran of the Cleveland Police Department who was working undercover at the time of his killing. Sources tell 3News that the 50-year-old Dingess was there as an informant, although that wasn't confirmed by the Cleveland Police Department as of Friday.

During a press conference on Friday, Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams also confirmed that another police officer, 39-year-old Nicholas Sabo, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Thursday. Chief Williams said they are not sure yet if there was a connection between the shooting death of Det. Skernivitz and Sabo’s suicide.

"I don't think anyone can understand what the division is going through," Williams said, holding back tears. "The loss of an officer in the line of duty, especially to violence, is a terrible tragedy. Two officers in one night is....really bad."