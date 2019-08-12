TOLEDO, Ohio — A 25-year-old man is dead and a 47-year-old suffered from non-life threatening injuries following a shooting in central Toledo early Saturday morning.

Officers were in the area of the 1200 block of Vance Street around 1 a.m. when they heard gunshots. They arrived on the scene and saw two victims, each suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Police say they were transported to the hospital, where the younger victim died later.

Police identified the 47-year-old as Isaac Baker. The other victim's identity has not yet been released.

Police are still investigating the incident. If you have any information that could help police call Crime Stoppers at 419 255 1111.

