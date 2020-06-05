TOLEDO, Ohio — One man is dead after being shot in central Toledo early Wednesday morning.

This happened in the area of Ashland and Floyd around 12:30 a.m.

Police responded to a shot spotter of multiple rounds fired.

Upon arrival, they found a man dead lying on the side walk. Officers on scene said the victim was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene.

Nobody was around when police arrived and no suspects are in custody.

joe Cromer

This story is developing. We will continue to keep you updated.

