Man shot in central Toledo gas station parking lot, taken to hospital in patrol car Thursday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating a late-night shooting in central Toledo that has left a man hospitalized.

The victim was shot in the Mobil gas station parking lot at the intersection of N. Detroit and Central avenues around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, according to Toledo police on the scene.

The call came in as a person shot and when the first crew arrived on the scene, they found an adult male with at least one gunshot wound.

Officers say the man was taken to the hospital by police in their patrol car. His current condition is not known and his identity has not been released.

No arrests have been made at this time.

A neighbor tells WTOL 11 that there was an altercation in the parking lot between several people and shots were fired.

A van in the parking lot appeared to have been hit several times by gunfire.

Police say that the business has video surveillance that they are reviewing at this time.

If you have any information that may help police, you're encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

This is one of several shootings that have occurred at this location over the past year and a half, including one that resulted in the death of 74-year-old John Toyer.

In March, members of the Toledo Police Department Gang Task Force were conducting a suspect stop in the parking lot of the gas station when shots were fired into the parking lot from a vehicle. At least one stray bullet hit and killed Toyer, who was inside his vehicle at the gas pump.

In July 2020, two people were hospitalized after being shot at the gas station, which was described at the time as a popular overnight hangout.