x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Toledo news, weather, traffic and sports | Toledo, Ohio, | wtol.com

Crime

Central Toledo man charged for spitting on officer following arrest

A Toledo officer says they were spit on through the partition in the vehicle.
Credit: Lucas County Jail
Christopher Wyatt was arrested for aggravated menacing before police say he spit on an officer.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A central Toledo man is facing charges after police say he spit on an officer while in custody.

Christopher Wyatt, 45, was arrested Wednesday and charged with aggravated menacing after he threatened to kill multiple Unison employees. Court documents state Wyatt also threatened to return to the building with a gun to kill employees inside.

While in handcuffs and sitting in a Toledo Police vehicle, an officer says Wyatt spit on them through the partition. Wyatt was then charged with harassment by an inmate. 

Wyatt refused to attend his arraignment in court Thursday. His case is continued to Friday.

    

Related Articles