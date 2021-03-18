Central Toledo man charged for spitting on officer following arrest

A Toledo officer says they were spit on through the partition in the vehicle.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A central Toledo man is facing charges after police say he spit on an officer while in custody.

Christopher Wyatt, 45, was arrested Wednesday and charged with aggravated menacing after he threatened to kill multiple Unison employees. Court documents state Wyatt also threatened to return to the building with a gun to kill employees inside.

While in handcuffs and sitting in a Toledo Police vehicle, an officer says Wyatt spit on them through the partition. Wyatt was then charged with harassment by an inmate.