TOLEDO, Ohio — A 35-year-old central Toledo man was arrested early Sunday morning on threatening to inflict physical harm and aggravated burglary charges.

James Caulton Jr. is accused of entering the victim’s home and trying to get into a young girl’s bedroom back on Aug. 20.

A confrontation ensued and Caulton apparently dropped his headphones before fleeing the scene, according to police records.

Police used the headphones to gather DNA evidence.

A warrant for Caulton’s arrest was issued on Oct. 9. He’s set to appear in court Monday morning.

It’s unclear if Caulton and the victim knew one another.

Lucas County Sheriff's Office

