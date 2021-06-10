Central Toledo man arrested, charged with abducting woman and choking her

Police say the suspect, John McCuin, then led them on a foot pursuit through a neighborhood.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A central Toledo man was arrested early Thursday morning after police say he forced the mother of his child into a vehicle and beat her.

John McCuin is charged with abduction, domestic violence, assault and obstructing official business. He is scheduled to appear in court later Thursday.

According to court documents, the victim and a witness told police McCuin forced the victim into a car by her hair and took off with the passenger door still open, holding her back by the hair and her shirt. Documents also show McCuin choked the woman and struck her in the head and face with an open hand.