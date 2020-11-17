x
Man hit by car, stabbed in central Toledo

Aaron Finley, 46, was found suffering from a stab wound to the back in an alley on Campbell St. He is in serious condition.
TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo man is in serious condition after he was hit by a car and stabbed in central Toledo Monday evening.

Officers were called to the 1600 block of Campbell St. where they found 46-year-old Aaron Finley on the ground, in an alley with a stab wound to the back.

Although Finley suffered critical injuries, he was able to describe the suspect as a woman in her 30s, driving a black two-door vehicle as she fled the scene.

According to a police report, evidence was collected and officers have some leads on a suspect. The specifics of these findings, however, have not yet been released to the public.

This investigation is ongoing. We will continue to keep you updated with the latest information.

