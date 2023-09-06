x
Crime

Suspects accused of shooting at vehicle, striking central Toledo home Tuesday

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

Police are investigating an incident Tuesday afternoon in which a central Toledo home was struck by gunfire. 

According to a Toledo police report, crews responded to the 1100 block of Waverly Avenue at approximately 4:50 p.m. following a Shot Spotter alert. On the scene, witnesses told police three suspects where shooting at white Ford F-150.  Officers located several shell casings on the scene. 

Additionally, police said a round struck a residence in the 1200 block of Waverly, but claimed there were no reports of any injuries. 

If you have information regarding this incident or suspects, police ask that you call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. 

