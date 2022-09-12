x
Crime

Three suspects involved in Friday night car jacking

Police said the victims were approached at gunpoint.
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police were called to the parking lot of Robinson Elementary School in central Toledo shortly before 9 p.m. on Friday. 

According to a police report, a 19-year-old man was hanging out with several friends when three male suspects approached them. The suspects pointed guns at the group and stole the victim's keys to his black Chrysler 200 before fleeing the scene. 

No injuries were reported. 

Police said the situation is still under investigation. 

