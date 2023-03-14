19-year-old charged with 2020 central Toledo homicide

Keondre Baker was arrested and charged Tuesday with the shooting death of 19-year-old James Smith Jr. in June 2020. Baker was 16 at the time of the shooting.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police arrested and charged a 19-year-old Tuesday with murder for a 2020 homicide in central Toledo.

Keondre Baker, who was 16 at the time of the shooting, is charged with shooting and killing 19-year-old James Smith Jr. nearby the Moody Manor apartment complex and Page Street on June 24, 2020.

Officers responded to a call of a person shot and found Smith suffering from at least one gunshot wound nearby Page Street. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Smith Jr.'s father, James Smith Sr., was shot and killed two days prior to his son in east Toledo. Smith Sr. died at a local hospital after getting shot at the Ravine Park Village, according to police. Another shooting victim, 39-year-old Dennison Brown, was also shot and killed in the same incident.

If you have information, you can call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

