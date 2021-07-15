Central Ohio man arrested for involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol breach

Erik Rau was arrested Thursday and is facing charges of entering a restricted building, disrupting the orderly conduct of government business and other charges.

A central Ohio man has turned himself in for what he said was his involvement in the U.S. Capitol riots on Jan. 6.

Erik Rau was arrested Thursday and is facing charges of entering a restricted building, disrupting the orderly conduct of government business and other charges.

According to a complaint, Derek Jancart, another central Ohio man, was arrested back in February for his role in the Capitol riots.

During an interview with investigators, Jancart said he was with Rau when he entered the Capitol and identified Rau through a series of pictures.

Investigators say Rau called the US Marshal's service in Columbus and wanted to speak to someone about turning himself in.