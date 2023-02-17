TPD: 3 suspects indicted in previously unsolved May 2022 homicide

2 suspects are facing charges of murder and all 3 are charged with Participation in a Criminal Gang.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from earlier coverage of Wells' homicide that aired on May 15, 2022.

A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted three suspects on Thursday in the homicide of 21-year-old Cayvon Wells, who was shot and killed in central Toledo in May 2022.

According to a Toledo police report issued Friday, 19-year-old Byron Cleveland was indicted on charges of murder and other charges including Participation in a Criminal Gang. Police said Cleveland was already in custody after being charged with killing 10-year-old Damia Ezell in 2022.

A second suspect, Javell Mulligan-Giles, 22, was also charged with murder and other charges including Participation in a Criminal Gang. Mulligan-Giles was arrested and booked into the Lucas County Jail on Friday.

Stephaun Gaston, 28, was charged on one count of Participation in a Criminal Gang. Like Cleveland, police said he was already in custody on unrelated charges.

Wells was killed on May 15, 2022 in the 2200 block of Isherwood in central Toledo. Police were dispatched to the scene on a Shotspotter alert and found Wells suffering from at least one gunshot wound. TPD said he was treated on scene and transported to a hospital where he later died.

