Suspect in north Toledo homicide indicted on charges of murder, felonious assault

The 19-year-old suspect was charged with murder and felonious assault, according to court documents.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A suspect in a north Toledo shooting death was indicted on charges Tuesday following his arrest late last month, according to court documents.

Cato Hornbeak, 19, was indicted on charges of murder and felonious assault after he was accused of shooting 39-year-old Sharod Taylor in the chest multiple times, killing him.

Police found Taylor in a parking lot in the 3400 block of Stickney Avenue at approximately 6 p.m., suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The Lucas County Coroner's Office ruled Taylor's death of a homicide.

Toledo police arrested Hornbeak and booked him into the Lucas County Jail where he was held on a $1 million bond.

