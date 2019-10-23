BERKEY, Ohio — The Lucas County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help with a theft investigation that happened in the first days of October in Berkey Township.

Police say between Oct. 4 and Oct. 7, catalytic converters were cut off of several work trucks at Batanians Tree Service, located on the 10000 block of West Central Avenue.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

