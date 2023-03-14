TPD: 11 catalytic converters stolen from vehicles at Brown Honda

Police said 10 of the catalytic converters were stolen from 2023 vehicles.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police responded to the Brown Honda dealership on Central Avenue after an unknown suspect allegedly stole 11 catalytic converters from vehicles on the property.

According to a report, crews responded to a call regarding a theft at approximately 11:52 a.m. on March 7. Authorities spoke with a manager at Brown Honda, who told police that during the weekend of March 3 - 5, someone stole 11 catalytic converters from vehicles.

The manager said 10 of the catalytic converters were taken from 10 2023 Honda Ridgelines. The 11th catalytic converter was taken from a company vehicle, a 2006 Chevy Silverado parked behind the body shop.

According to the report, the manager said the dealership is equipped with security cameras that cover the lot in which the cars were parked. He told police he would check the cameras to see if they captured the theft. Police said he was not able to provide an estimate of the value of the stolen items at the time of the report.

If you have any information regarding this incident or the perpetrator of this incident, you are asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

