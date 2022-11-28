x
Several vehicles hit by gunfire in Spieker Terrace parking lot, Toledo police investigating

Police responded to multiple ShotSpotter alerts in the 400 block of Spieker Terrace in east Toledo late Sunday and discovered shell casings and damaged vehicles.
TOLEDO, Ohio — An investigation is underway after shell casings and shot-up vehicles were found in a parking lot by Toledo police Sunday night.

Officers responded to multiple ShotSpotter alerts at two adjacent locations in the 400 block of Spieker Terrace just before 11 p.m. Sunday, according to a report by Toledo police. Several shell casings were found in a parking lot at the location.

Police also discovered five vehicles parked in the lot had been damaged by gunfire.

No apartment buildings had been hit and no injuries were involved, police claim.

Toledo police do not have any suspects. The incident is under investigation.

Another shooting Monday afternoon injured a person on East Broadway Street. A male suspect fled the scene of that shooting.

RELATED: Shooting under investigation, suspect at large in east Toledo 

If you have any information that may help Toledo police, call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.    

