Threat on Cardinal Stritch bathroom wall deemed not credible

No evidence was found that would indicate a credible threat to the community; however, the school still instituted additional safety measures Wednesday morning.

OREGON, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The attached video originally aired on Aug. 26, 2021.

A threat made to Cardinal Stritch Catholic High School was deemed not credible, school leaders said Wednesday.

Graffiti was found on the wall of the boys' bathroom Tuesday that issued a non-specific threat to the school. The message has since been removed.

The note prompted an investigation by Cardinal Stritch administration and Oregon police that stretched from Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning.

In a note sent to parents, school leaders said, in part:

"After discussing the situation with multiple students and following up with their statements, we are confident in the security of our students and staff in school today."

No evidence was found that would indicate a credible or substantiated threat to the community; however, the school still instituted additional safety measures Wednesday morning as students arrived for class.

Oregon police officers were reportedly stationed at the entryways and backpacks were searched as students entered the building.

You can read the entire note sent home to parents of students at Cardinal Stritch below:

"Dear Cardinal Family,

On Tuesday, September 21, 2021, administration received a report that there was graffiti on a stall wall in a boys bathroom. The message was non-specific and non-direct in intent and was subsequently removed.

This led to a thorough investigation by Cardinal Stritch administration with the assistance of the Oregon Police Department during the day on Tuesday and this morning. After discussing the situation with multiple students and following up with their statements, we are confident in the security of our students and staff in school today.

Though we did not have evidence that there was a credible or substantiated threat to our community, we still took some extra steps of precaution this morning when students arrived at school. You may have seen or will hear from your student that Oregon Police officers provided additional presence at doors and that student backpacks were searched as they entered the building today.

It remains a priority to keep all of the students, staff, and families of Cardinal Stritch safe. We appreciate that you have chosen Cardinal Stritch for the education of your child.

Disciples first!

Bill Berry President/Head of School

Melissa (Frank) Empie ‘86 Principal"