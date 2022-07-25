x
Car with 2-year-old inside stolen from Toledo 7-Eleven

The mother told police she left her car running with the child inside at a convenience store when an unknown suspect took off with the vehicle.
TOLEDO, Ohio — A vehicle with a toddler inside was stolen in east Toledo Sunday night.

Toledo police responded to the 7-Eleven convenience store on Woodville Road just before 9 p.m. Officers made contact with a woman who said she left her vehicle running outside the store with her 2-year-old child inside, according to a police report, and an unknown suspect took off with the car.

The vehicle was located a short time later with the child safe inside. No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

