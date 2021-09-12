1 injured after car crashes into building at Central and Lagrange

Currently, Lagrange and Park streets are blocked off while police investigate.

TOLEDO, Ohio — At least one person is injured after a car crashed into a building near Central Avenue and Lagrange Street Thursday evening, Toledo police confirm.

The crash happened sometime around 6 p.m.

Officers said they responded to the area for a call of shots fired, though right now, it is unclear if those incidents are related.

