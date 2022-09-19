x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Police arrest three after vehicle crashes into TARTA station, pulls down power lines Monday

The vehicle led police on a short pursuit in south Toledo early Monday morning.
Credit: WTOL 11

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police took three people, including a teenager, into custody early Monday morning after a chase that led to a car crashing into a TARTA bus stop shelter and pulling down electrical lines. 

According to a police report, crews stopped a vehicle at Byrne and Gibralter Heights in south Toledo at approximately 4 a.m. because it was displaying a stolen license plate number. The vehicle fled and led police on a short pursuit to the intersection of Arlington and Toledo Avenue, which is about two miles from the initial stop. 

The vehicle crashed into a TARTA bus stop shelter. All three occupants, a 16-year-old, an 18-year-old and a 20-year-old, were taken into custody with charges pending. All three were treated on-scene by Toledo Fire & Rescue for minor injuries they sustained during the crash.

The vehicle also pulled down power lines, to which Toledo Edison responded. 

RELATED: Officers arrest man on dirt bike in north Toledo, air support called out

More local headlines from WTOL 11

RELATED: TPD begins Operation BLASER in west Toledo neighborhoods

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Two hospitalized following overnight shooting in west Toledo

Before You Leave, Check This Out