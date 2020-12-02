CANTON, Ohio — Police confirm that five inmates escaped the Stark County Regional Community Correction Center, though one is now in custody.
The escape occurred sometime between 8:45 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Lesh Road facility, according to a Canton police report.
According to the report, the inmates escaped through a broken first-floor window and fled on foot.
The five inmates involved are:
- Jaden Miller
- Jason Drake
- Joshua Bingham
- Michael Fisher
- Vincent Blanc
Police say Miller was caught Wednesday by the Carroll County Sheriff's Office.
