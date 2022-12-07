Third suspect in Damia Ezell homicide arrested Wednesday

TPD arrested Byron Cleveland, 19, in west Toledo and charged him with murder. The other two suspects are scheduled to appear in court with Cleveland on Jan. 4, 2023.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police arrested Byron Cleveland, the third suspect in the Feb. 12 shooting death of 10-year-old Damia Ezell, on Wednesday in west Toledo.

Cleveland, 19, was booked into jail and charged with murder after police executed a search warrant on a residence in the 2800 block of Winsted Drive. He was at large and was taken into custody without incident, a police report said.

Dearryl Cornelious and Carmanetta Wilson, the other two suspects, are scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 4, 2023. Cornelious is charged with aggravated murder and attempted murder, and Wilson is charged with obstructing justice.

Wilson posted bail and in early October, but was shot and hospitalized just 24 hours later. She was being monitored with an ankle bracelet after she posted bail. Cornelious is still in custody.

All three of the suspects were indicted by a Lucas County grand jury on Sept. 13.

Ezell was killed when authorities said someone shot into her uncle's vehicle in which she was a passenger in the 1900 block of Collingwood Boulevard.

Someone inside of a black vehicle with tinted windows reportedly pulled up to the scene, and shot at the SUV being driven by Kenneth White, 24. White and his niece both were hit. Both were taken to the hospital and required surgery and Damia later died from her injuries.

Ezell's killing was one of several shooting deaths involving young people in the city this year.

In April, 7-month-old Desire Hughes was killed in a drive-by shooting while in her car seat in the car with her father. Also in April, 16-year-old Neiko McIntyre died after being shot in the middle of Orrville Drive near N. Detroit Avenue.

In May, 14-year-old Zho'Nasia Ticey died after being shot at the corner of North Erie and Cleveland streets in north Toledo.

In June, Antwan Walker Jr., 17, was shot in and killed in an alley in west Toledo and Marvelous Walton, also 17, was shot and killed in a car in west Toledo.