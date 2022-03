Police arrived at the scene to find a large window had been smashed and the suspect nearby.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A burglar broke into a west Toledo gas station and was then caught by Toledo police after 1 a.m. Thursday morning.

The suspect was nabbed at the Sunoco on West Alexis Road and Jackman Road.

Toledo Police pulled into the gas station and saw a large window had been smashed and the suspect was nearby. Law enforcement quickly arrested the man.