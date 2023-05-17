Bryan Kohberger indicted by grand jury, to appear in court on Monday

The suspect in the murder of four University of Idaho students has been indicted by an Idaho grand jury. A preliminary hearing has been canceled.

MOSCOW, Idaho — A grand jury in Idaho has indicted the man accused of murdering four University of Idaho students, eliminating the need for a preliminary hearing.

The Latah County District Court clerk confirms that Bryan Kohberger will now appear in court on Monday, May 22 at 9:00 a.m. where he will likely enter a plea.

The Latah County District Court clerk said the grand jury indicted Kohberger on all charges. With the grand jury indictment, the preliminary hearing, previously scheduled for June 26, has been canceled.

The indictment means the grand jury believes there is enough evidence for the case to proceed to trial. Idaho law requires the prosecution to prove there is enough evidence, either through a grand jury or a preliminary hearing.

Kohberger is accused of stabbing and killing Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen in the early morning hours of Nov. 13, 2022. He was arrested at his family's home in Pennsylvania on Dec. 30, 2022, and is currently awaiting trial in the Latah County Jail.

Police say DNA from a knife sheath left at the crime scene where four University of Idaho students were murdered ties suspect Bryan Kohberger to the crimes.

You can read Bryan Kohberger's indictment by following this link.

