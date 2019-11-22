WAUSEON, Ohio — A dog groomer accused of strangling, striking and shaking dogs at her business has been indicted on animal cruelty charges.

Theresa Taylor, of Bryan, was indicted on six fifth-degree felony counts. Court records show the charges are in connection to episodes over four days in August with various dogs at her grooming store, Theresa's Grooming.

The charges came after a former employee talked with Archbold police and provided surveillance footage. A message seeking comment was left with Taylor's attorney Friday.

Surveillance footage shows Taylor gripping and pulling dogs by their ears and the skin on their heads. The breeds of dogs involved reportedly were two Shihs Tzu, a Shih Tzu-poodle mix, a labradoodle, a dachshund and a collie.

According to court records, Taylor, 63, was granted a $10,000 cash bond, no 10%, and was also ordered to have no animals in her possession. Her next court appearance is Dec. 3.

In June, Taylor's husband, faced felony charges after he allegedly shot and killed four dogs.

According to court records, Philip H. Taylor used a 9 mm handgun in the incident.

One of the animals Taylor killed was a therapy dog owned by Lori and Randy Beck. The couple had left Lily in the care of Theresa Taylor.

According to Randy Beck, Theresa Taylor posted on Facebook back in June that her husband left their back door open, and all the dogs ran away. The Becks called her to check in and see if Lily was OK. But, when she answered the phone, the family said Theresa Taylor was in hysterics.

When the Becks told her they wanted to help search for Lily, she allegedly replied, "No, she's dead."

Theresa Taylor reportedly told the Becks that her husband shot her three dogs as well as their dog, Lily, and disposed of their bodies.

