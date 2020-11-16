Toledo man charged with felonious assault in north Toledo shooting

Mordecai Brownlee has been arrested and charged in relation to the shooting of a 36-year-old man on W. Central Sunday. The man's injuries were non-life-threatening.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo man is facing felonious assault charges in relation to the shooting of a 36-year-old man.

According to a police report, officers responded to reports of a person shot at a home on the 100 block of W. Central around 3 p.m. Sunday. They discovered Rionardo Crosby, 36, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police initially detained two individuals they believed to be involved in the case. Eventually, they arrested Mordecai Brownlee and charge him with felonious assault.