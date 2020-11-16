Toledo man charged with felonious assault in north Toledo shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo man is facing felonious assault charges in relation to the shooting of a 36-year-old man.
According to a police report, officers responded to reports of a person shot at a home on the 100 block of W. Central around 3 p.m. Sunday. They discovered Rionardo Crosby, 36, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police initially detained two individuals they believed to be involved in the case. Eventually, they arrested Mordecai Brownlee and charge him with felonious assault.
Brownlee is set to be arraigned on Tuesday. He is being held on $250,000 bond.