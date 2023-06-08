Police arrest man accused of throwing brick at Toledo police vehicle

In a report, police claimed the suspect threw a brick at their vehicle at the intersection of Monroe and Michigan in downtown Toledo.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man is facing felony charges after he allegedly threw a brick at a Toledo police vehicle early Wednesday.

According to a Toledo police report, two officers were on a routine patrol at the intersection of Michigan Street and Monroe Street in downtown Toledo at approximately 6:07 a.m.

A suspect then threw a brick at the vehicle, striking the rear quarter panel and causing a dent, police claimed.

Police arrested the suspect, 48-year-old Maurice Davis, and charged him with fifth degree felony vandalism among other charges, according to the report.

A judge set Davis's bond at $10,000 Thursday morning. Davis is due back in court on June 15.

The vehicle will remain in service, police said.

