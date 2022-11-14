Braylen Noble's mother, grandmother avoid jail time in 3-year-old's death

Dajnae Cox and Bobbie Johnson received probation. Cox was charged with attempted child endangering and obstructing justice.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — The mother and grandmother of Braylen Noble avoided jail time Monday in Lucas County Common Pleas Court.

Dajnae Cox, Braylen's mother, was sentenced to two years of probation. Bobbie Johnson, the grandmother, received one year of probation.

Braylen was found dead in a Toledo apartment complex swimming pool in September 2020. He was 3 years old.

Cox and Johnson originally reported the child missing, saying he fell from a third-story window. His body was found in the pool five days later. The coroner's report confirmed Braylen's submersion in water was a contributing factor in his death, but the circumstances surrounding his death were ruled inconclusive.

In September, Johnson pleaded guilty to obstructing justice. Cox entered an Alford plea to attempted child endangering and obstructing justice.

An Alford plea is not an admission of guilt, but an admission that evidence would likely result in a guilty verdict if brought to trial.

"This was accidental and our society needs to know that you have two grieving women and a grieving family here because of an accident," Johnson's attorney Kurt Brudley said. "I know everyone wants justice for Braylen and where that's a fantastic idea, it's hard to get justice when it's an accident."

Before giving Cox her sentence, Judge Ian English said "here's the bottom line: it's not easy to supervise a child or adult, we cannot as a society start jailing parents who suffer the accidental death of children."

RELATED VIDEO:

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.